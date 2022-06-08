I did a flying lap around Kildare's Mondello Park

Since being able to drive and watching Formula 1 on TV more regularly I have begun to look up places for track days and other such experiences at Mondello. Then this came about, a hot lap in the passenger seat while a racing driver sped around a proper track.

I wondered if I should be nervous after recalling watching a YouTube video where two F1 drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were doing a hot lap in a street car. The pair took turns screaming loudly with fear when they werent the one in control. Norris shouting ‘TRANQUILLO CARLOS’ will forever be etched in my mind.

I spoke to a few people beforehand as I registered for the event.

“I only got my licence last year,” I said.

Their eyes widened with surprise but no judgement. The next question was obvious as one of the women said “What do you drive?”

“Ford Fiesta,” I replied with a smile, proud of my little car.

Their eyes widened much further this time and a knowing smile crossed their faces.

“This (experience) will be much different than that,” they laughed.

Thankfully I am not a hugely nervous person. I never minded being the passenger, my trepidation with signing up for the experiences beforehand was always me being too crap at it

Anyways after the preamble and introductions, here we go, I’m in the car.

We did two laps flat out and undoubtedly my favourite aspect of my driving partner's analysis of the track was the cornering.

“This is where we show the guests to brake” then two seconds that feels like an eternity at racing speed passes “and this is where we brake,” he said with a chuckle.

It was an absolute thrill I must say and definitely something after a few instructors lap on the day of a full experience I would love to give a go.

If I could have one criticism was that the girls at registration were right, there was a slight come down driving my Fiesta back to the office after being bombed around a race track.

I was also warned that many people get speeding tickets after they give these race days a try. I'm happy to report I made no such attempts to replicate the Mazda’s cornering speeds as I navigated myself back to work.