Dublin legend warns Kildare could upset Mayo

Dublin legend Diarmuid Connolly has warned Mayo that a wounded Kildare side could scupper their bid to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals this weekend at Croke Park.

Mayo’s three-point win over Monaghan in Castlebar secured them a place in the second round of the qualifiers and James Horan’s men have been chalked up as odds-on favourites to see off Kildare, who are seeking to bounce back from their heavy Leinster final defeat at the hands of Dublin.

“They got that all-important goal to get ahead against Monaghan and stayed that goal ahead the whole game,” Connolly told BoyleSports. “My old foe Lee Keegan was man of the match, so he still has plenty left in his legs yet. Cillian O’Connor looks sharp this year coming back from injury and if he manages to get the first goal like he did against Monaghan, then I think they will go on to win. But I just don’t know where Mayo are at, even though they are a high-scoring team.

“They were disappointing against Galway and many would have been hoping for a backlash after they fell apart against Kerry in the National League final. The fans would have been hoping for a big year after being in the All-Ireland final last year.

“Kildare have an embarrassment of riches with the inside forwards they have. Jimmy Hyland got 1-4 against Dublin and while Darragh Kirwan only got one, he had a load of shots. His finishing wasn’t quite there, but he’ll be a goal threat," Connolly added.

“I was very impressed with Ben McCormack who got five points from play against Dublin too. Everything that Kildare did well that day went through him and he will take some watching. I think they could go close and maybe a draw would be a good shout.”

It is hard imagine Connolly's warning being over necessary unless Kildare show drastic improvement from Leinster final day. Both in tactical shape and approach but also in their application. Management will need to change the defensive approach to allow the aforementioned dangerous forwards have an impact on this game.