03 Jun 2022

Kildare man crowned World Champion in Target Shotgun championships

Mark Nolan Target Shotgun Individual World Champion

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

03 Jun 2022 7:10 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Target Shooting competitor Mark Nolan who lives in Co. Kildare has returned from the ITSF World Championships in the UK last week as individual Target Shotgun World Champion.

Mark is a member of Harbour House Sports Club, near Nurney and was also a member of the Irish National Teams on behalf of the TSAI (Target Shotgun Association Ireland).

The individual World Champion title was based on an aggregate score of three competitions each of which requires a different skill level including precision style shooting, timed shooting and also more challenging details including shooting sitting, kneeling and prone. The competitors shoot at paper targets.

In both of the World Championship team events, Team Ireland came a very close second to Great Britain, bringing home silver medals. In total, the national teams were made up of eight shooters from across the country who had qualified over the past year at national competitions run by the TSAI. 

Mark Nolan said “It was a fantastic experience, not without its challenges but we had huge support from the TSAI and an excellent team of experienced shooters.  Personal thanks to the TSAI for all the support and to Harbour House Sports Club for the support and assistance.”

Dean Parker, Chairman of the TSAI said “ It is with great pride that we returned from Ireland with Mark as individual World Champion. The training and dedication Mark showed was admirable to achieve this award. The entire Irish contingent excelled at this competition, congratulations to them all.”

Local News

