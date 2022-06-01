Comment: Kildare qualifier now start of 2023 season

Saturday morning bumped into one of our stout-hearted defenders from yester-year, Joe McTeague, well again after being 'under the weather' for a while, but looking forward to the game.

What do you think said I?

“If we can tighten up at the back we could give them a fair run for it” said the popular former corner back, adding “but we have to tighten up.”

It's not the first time words such as that were heard prior to the game, and how on the mark those words turned out to be.

The hosteleries were in full flow prior to the game, met up with lots we have not seen for some time.

Lads and lassies from throughout the county were enjoying the sunshine and a beverage (some, not all) before heading in.

As throw-in time neared the top tier of the stands had but an odd steward and a few sea gulls; Hill 16 was two-thirds full (or one third empty whichever you prefer); Canal End sparsely populated.

It's all a long, long way from the days of 60,000 plus for Leinster finals and especially finals with these two counties.

Saturday for a Leinster final?

Saturday for a Munter final?

The GAA have a lot to answer for as an approximate attendance of some 35,000 was in situ as the pre-match parade got underway.

(For some strange reason when a crowd of 60-70,000 turn up those in authority are always very quick to inform one and all).

How times have changed.

Both teams got a mighty reception as they marched behind the Artane Band.

The late Sean McCormack, of Prosperous and Kildare fame, was remembered as we got under way.

Kildare won the toss, hit the first wide, fired over the first point of the game.

Decent start.

But it didn't last.

Big time.

Within seven minutes The Lilies were up against the wall.

Already trailing.

Already chasing.

Already hopes all but dashed as Dublin filled the Kildare net not once but twice, as the clock headed to the seventh minute.

A nightmare start.

And it did not improve.

Goal number three arrived, as did goal number four and checking the match notes after goal number five filled the net, the words 'holy shit' were scribbled in near disbelief.

I thought those days were behind us.

Those days were a thing of the past; never to return.

But no.

Here we were before the half-time cuppa and the Boys in Blue were out of sight.

The Dubs ran through Kildare like the proverbial you-know-what through a goose.

The plans.

The tactics.

The preparation.

The training.

All gone up in smoke.

Unless, of course, you were a Dub.

I was informed, by someone who knows — or professes to know — Dessie Farrell's camp were worried and concerned about Kildare.

Were fearful of Kildare.

And they prepared accordingly.

The plan was to cut down The Lilies, early.

And often.

And that is what they did.

Time.

Time.

Time.

Time.

And time again.

Five goals.

Kildare seemed like a rabbit caught in the glare of the headlights of an oncoming car.

And Dublin were collectively behind the wheel.

The worry, the real worry being that in that opening half, Kildare seemed powerless to do anything about it.

Yes, they did employ a sweeper, eventually.

Too little and definitely too late.

It was heartbreaking really.

Heartbreaking for the players knowing the time and effort they have put in over the weeks and months.

And in fairness, heartbreaking for the management to stand there seeing all their plans disappear into the blue sky.

We traveled to Croker fully aware of the battle that lay ahead.

Yet there was more hope than last August when the plan was to keep the score difference to the minimum.

A tactic that the then manager Jack O'Connor came in for a lot of stick for.

But this was different.

We had more fire power.

We had more options.

We had more hope.

Yet, there were signs in the semi-final that some shoring up at the back was needed.

And needed big-time.

It didn't happen.

Unfortunately.

In fact once Dublin breached the defence after five minutes and again two minutes later, the writing was on the wall.

Kildare were in trouble.

Kildare were in as much chaos at the back as there was up the road in Dublin Airport.

Having said all that one must acknowledge that we may have witnessed the emergence of another great Dublin side.

Dessie's Delights, with a mixture of some hardened players that have been-there-and-done-that and new young gun-slingers who were hungry, committed and adventurous.

Make no mistake whatever team beats The Dubs — and personally I don't believe any team will — will win the big prize.

Kerry may be still slight favs to go all the way but anyone with a few shillings under the bed and want to grow it, odds of 7/4 for Sam to book a room in the Big Smoke for the next 12 months looks attractive.

And what of The Lilies?

Glenn did say at the very start this was going to take time.

Absolutely correct and right.

Already some natives are getting restless, but Kildare natives are always restless.

Nothing new in that.

Of course there were mistakes.

Mistakes by players.

Mistakes by management.

Giving up Dublin kick-outs.

Failing to force The Dubs into long ball from their own re-starts was somewhat naive to say the least.

Making changes was slow.

Way too slow.

And when changes were made, some were somewhat head scratching to say the least.

Five goals conceded and a corner forward is one of the first benched.

Strange?

Very.

Glenn Ryan — a hurt Glenn Ryan — said after the game that what we saw in the first half was not a reflection of where these players are.

Could not disagree with that.

There is still a chance to gain something from the season.

A Qualifier on Saturday week (draw on Monday morning) presents an opportunity, no doubt a tough opportunity but an opportunity nevertheless, regardless who is drawn, home or away, it is still an opportunity that needs to be taken with both hands.

It won't be easy.

Really and truly the season of 2023 starts with that game regardless of the opposition; regardless of the venue.

Time to learn.

Time to move on.

Time to show that what happened last Saturday, as Glenn said himself, “was a bump on the road.”

A major bump yes, but one that cannot be allowed happen again!