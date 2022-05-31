Search

02 Jun 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Another massivie sporting week

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

31 May 2022 11:07 AM

Lilies no answer to Dublin fire-power: extensive report, comment and after-match reaction.

We were hoping to get the start that Dublin got: Glenn Ryan.

Qualifier now start of season of 2023 (Tommy Callaghan);

Champions League started half hour late ... so did Kildare's Leinster final (Daragh Nolan).

Ladies: 'Tired' Kildare go down to Longford on opening TG4 clash.

Camogie: The Cats too strong for Lilies in Nowland Park.

Club draws in hurling and football.

Racing: I still can't believe this has happened says Kill native Kevin Brogan, Conditional Jockey Champion in Britain 2022.

Conor and Charlie O'Dwyer come up trumps with 300/1 winner at Punchestown.

KDFL: Ballycane exact revenge on Clane; plus round-up of Senior League; along with all the table, results and this week's fixtures.

Celebration of all things sport at Newbrige Patrician School with Annual Sports Awards.

Naas CBS duathlon, another hugh success.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

Halverstown Cricket off to flying start.

Community Games in Suncroft-Curragh.

Golf: All the results from the Fairways.

Picture Special: Pink Day at Millicent Golf Club.

