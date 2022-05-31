Kildare manager Glenn Ryan reacts to Dublin final drubbing

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell said after Saturday's final that one of the things that pleased him most was “the fact we have now put back-to-back consistent performances over three games together, especially after the topsy-turvey league campaign so the consistency is great to see” quickly adding “there will be much stiffer tests ahead.”

Kildare boss, Glenn Ryan said “obviously we did not expect to find ourselves in the position we found ourselves in (first half) disappointed at the manner and the concession of those goals, and how they came about, I'd like to see back the first 35, or even 10 minutes, just to see where we couldn't get in place what we wanted to get in place but Dublin were very clinical, little we could do about it.”

The Towers man, obviously still feeling the pain of the defeat added “you expect Dublin to be at the level on the pitch they have set themselves, the bar they have set themselves over the last number of years” adding “I was disappointed how we coped with the three Dublin players inside but when they got the opportunities they were clinical and took their goals very well.”

Glenn admitted that they (Kildare) were hoping to get the start that Dublin got but it was a chastening experience; certainly not part of the plan.

Asked about an improved second half experience, the manager was not willing to go down that line saying “we had a chat on what we wanted to get out of the second half, to a degree we improved on things but it's no consolation for the overall outcome of the game.”

Asked if they thought of making changes prior to half time, he replied “we did ye.”

On the upcoming qualifiers and how Kildare will react the manager said “just the same as any other game, we will look back on it, see where we can improve and get better; we play this game because we love playing Gaelic football and on days like this you don't necessarily hate it but you hate what comes along with it but we will have an opportunity to redeem today and that's important because I don't believe what we saw in the first 35 minutes or throughout the game is representative of this group of players and they will have an opportunity to show people that today was a big bump on the road and I am sure these lads will learn from it.”

The manage said they were aware "if we were going to be any way off our game Dublin would take advantage and they were so clinical, highlighted that fact, they took their chances and took them very efficiently but that is no surprise either, it was more of a surprise that we coughed up as much as we did.”

The manager finished his 'chat' saying that “everyone (Kildare) put in a very brave second half performance, it was manly to go out in that second half and play to the level that they did.”