Kildare minor manager Niall Cronin to brilliant start against Offaly

“It's nice to have the first game over and done with, it feels like it has been a long time coming but very happy to gave it over us and the win” was the initial comment from Kildare minor manager, Niall Cronin, following his side's comprehensive victory of Offaly on Saturday afternoon in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

“A good performance, we got somewhat fortunate with the opening goal that came back off the crossbar and that gave us a bit of an advantage which was really strong out there but I think you saw both teams struggled somewhat, and it was probably easier to play against the wind that actually with it.”

The Naas man, in this his first year in the helm admitted that that goal “did flatter us a bit as we had the platform to work up that lead but nice to win regardless.”

Happy with his side's work-rate, Cronin admitted that “any day you are coming to Tullamore you know you are going to have to work hard but we have a panel players who have done everything we have asked of them and hard-work is top of our agenda and it is very pleasing to see that out there today, remember it is a big occasion for everyone, young players representing their county so all very pleasing."

Next game v Longford two weeks time in Newbridge, they defeated Meath by a point also on Saturday.