Leinster Leader owner enjoys Grade 1 winner at Cheltenham

There was jubilation for the proprietor of Iconic Media, owner of the Leinster Leader and KildareNow.com, at Cheltenham on Friday as his horse, The Nice Guy, won the Albert Bartlett.

Owner Malcolm Denmark ended a 21-year wait for another winner at the famous festival after Monsignor's win in the 2000 Royal & Sun Alliance Novices Hurdle.

Mr Denmark owns KildareNow.com, the Leinster Leader and all Iconic Media brands in Ireland, including the Offaly Live, Limerick Leader, Kilkenny People and others.

The Nice Guy is trained by Willie Mullins and was ridden by Sean O'Keeffe who picked up his first Grade 1 winner at the festival in the process. The horse travelled strongly throughout a strongly run race and powered up the hill to beat his stablemate Minella Cocooner by five lengths at odds of 18/1.

Malcolm was joined in the winner's enclosure by his son Callum who he explained was in school when he last stood in the enclosure with Monsignor.

Speaking to the media after the race, Malcolm said: "It's been 21 years and 21 years ago, Callum was at school and couldn't see it so I've been trying to have winners ever since. It's taken us 21 years to have a winner but it's wonderful."

Speaking about the 21-year gap for another Cheltenham winner, he added: "There's just so many knocks and so many disappointments. I've had so many nice horses which just, unfortunately, for whatever reason, have not gone on."

He reflected on Monsignor who promised so much in a fledgling career after his win here in 2000.

"I remember standing here and somebody was thrusting a betting slip into my hand saying they are offering you 6/1 for him to win the Gold Cup in the next five years, and then [for him] to never run again was unbelievable."

On The Nice Guy, he continued: "This guy has done nothing but improve. He's very simple and I think his name actually portrays him. He is a nice guy!"

Malcolm's son Callum, who celebrated with exuberance as the horse powered toward the line at Prestbury Park, also expressed his delight to reporters.

He said: "It's just what we've been dreaming of all this time. It's incredible. In national hunt, people talk about other places, but there's just nowhere like Cheltenham. It's just unreal.

On The Nice Guy, Callum said, "he could be anything," pointing out that this race was just his second run over hurdles.

Trainer Willie Mullins also spoke after the race: "What a ride from Sean, he rode Galopin Des Champs last year here for me, he’s an up-and-coming rider, he’s very cool.

“The horse [The Nice Guy] shows nothing at home. I almost told Malcolm to sell him, but he said to give him a run and he won. He was going to go chasing but it was too late in the season so we ran him again and he won his second bumper, we then gave him a run in his hurdle and here we are today, he keeps improving all the time.”

Malcolm Denmark also owns Pleasant Company who was second behind Tiger Roll in the 2018 Aintree Grand National.