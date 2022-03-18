Search

18 Mar 2022

Kildare minors face Offaly this weekend to open campaign

Kildare minors face against Offaly this weekend to open campaign

Kildare minor manager Niall Cronin

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

18 Mar 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

This Saturday (March 19) Kildare minor footballers open their Leinster MFC campaign with a group game against Offaly in Tullamore (12 noon).

With no minor league operating in Leinster, manager Niall Cronin, pictured, and his selectors Eamonn Callaghan, Hugh Lynch and James Devane, have had to curtail preparations to challenge games, of which they have had a few but manager Cronin admitted while it was difficult to get their panel together, from an initial look at some 140 players that has now been cut back to 35, from a total of 17 different clubs from throughout the county.

“A great spread of clubs involved, captain is James Harris of Castlemitchell but happy we have a really talented bunch of players, we have 35 club players, we don't have 35 county players but they are all proud to represent their clubs and their families.”
A very compact window with the final fixed for May 11, games every two weeks.

Kildare are in group, along with Meath and Offaly and in the words of the manager “face a very tough challenge against Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday.

The format of this championship sees the top team to the semi-final, second to the quarter-final, the third into a pre-quarter final, so plenty of games in a very tight schedule.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media