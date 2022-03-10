Athy edge out Sarsfields to progress in Aldridge Cup, Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
2022 Aldridge Cup Group C Round 3
Athy 0-13
Sarsfields 1-9
Athy edged out Sarsfields in a tight game at Geraldine Park tonight. This means the hosts progress into the next round of the Aldridge Cup after their narrow victory.
The game as a whole struggled to maintain a flow as both sides struglled with an ill-discipline that interrupted any opportunity for a free flowing game. Both sides received a red card for their troubles and no doubt referee Cathal Daly will have wished he was at home in front of the fire on this blustery March evening.
Either side could have won this game but Sarsfields failed to truly capitalise on the man advantage they had for a large portion of this game and paid the price for it when the teams were at 14 men each.
Athy, Pascal Connell 0-4, James Eaton 0-4, John Moran 0-2, Killian Mulhall 0-2, Cian Reynolds, Darroch Mulhall 0-1.
Sarsfields, Ben Scanlon 1-2, Kieran Dwyer 0-3, James Aspell 0-3, David Shalvey 0-1.
Athy: James Rycroft; Killian Mulhall, Sean Ronan, Cathal McCarron; Shane Jackman, Mark Hyland, Darren Lawlor; Pascal Connell, Oisin O'Rourke; John Moran, Cian Reynolds, Barry Kelly; Kieran Farrell, James Eaton, Darroch Mulhall.
Sarsfields: Courtney Byrne; Colm Harnett, Tom Aspell, Shane Hurley; Jake Loakman, Ciaran Dwyer, Ciaran Aspell; Matty Byrne, David Shalvey; James O’Neill, Barry Coffey, James Aspell; Karl Hartley, Ben Scanlon, Shane Doyle.
Referee: Cathal Daly
