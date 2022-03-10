Search

10 Mar 2022

Athy edge out Sarsfields to progress in Aldridge Cup

Athy edge out Sarsfields to progress in Aldridge Cup

Athy edge out Sarsfields to progress in Aldridge Cup, Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

10 Mar 2022 11:40 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

2022 Aldridge Cup Group C Round 3


Athy 0-13

Sarsfields 1-9


Athy edged out Sarsfields in a tight game at Geraldine Park tonight. This means the hosts progress into the next round of the Aldridge Cup after their narrow victory. 

The game as a whole struggled to maintain a flow as both sides struglled with an ill-discipline that interrupted any opportunity for a free flowing game. Both sides received a red card for their troubles and no doubt referee Cathal Daly will have wished he was at home in front of the fire on this blustery March evening.

Either side could have won this game but Sarsfields failed to truly capitalise on the man advantage they had for a large portion of this game and paid the price for it when the teams were at 14 men each.

Athy, Pascal Connell 0-4, James Eaton 0-4, John Moran 0-2, Killian Mulhall 0-2, Cian Reynolds, Darroch Mulhall 0-1.

Sarsfields, Ben Scanlon 1-2, Kieran Dwyer 0-3, James Aspell 0-3, David Shalvey 0-1.

Athy: James Rycroft; Killian Mulhall, Sean Ronan, Cathal McCarron; Shane Jackman,  Mark Hyland, Darren Lawlor; Pascal Connell, Oisin O'Rourke; John Moran, Cian Reynolds, Barry Kelly; Kieran Farrell, James Eaton, Darroch Mulhall.

Sarsfields: Courtney Byrne; Colm Harnett, Tom Aspell, Shane Hurley; Jake Loakman, Ciaran Dwyer, Ciaran Aspell; Matty Byrne, David Shalvey; James O’Neill, Barry Coffey, James Aspell; Karl Hartley, Ben Scanlon, Shane Doyle.

Referee: Cathal Daly

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

PHOTOS from Kildare Rose 2022 Search

Emer Fogarty (2019 Kildare Rose) with Katie Cody, Nira O'Gorman, Kerri Nolan, Jenny Boyd, Ellen Barrett, Brona Dunne, Anna Murphy, Alison Tynan and Sophie Courtney Cross.

Home

PHOTOS from Kildare Rose 2022 Search

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media