St. Mary’s Naas secure Leinster A Girls cup win with resounding victory

St. Mary’s College Naas 6 - 1 Sacred Heart Tullamore

St.Mary’s College Naas secured an exceptional victory against Sacred Heart Tullamore to win the Leinster A Girls Junior (U-17) Cup in Leixlip Amenity centre.

In front of a very large crowd of supporters, friends and family both teams were playing their 6th match in the competition and had accounted for some big names along the way.

St. Mary’s playing against the wind in the first half got off to a slow start as Sacred Heart threatened from the off. A long run through the middle by Nicole Merriman ended with an excellent save from Ciara Waldron in the St. Mary's goal to keep the score level. Indeed it was on the break that St. Marys looked most dangerous in the first half and after soaking up some Tullamore pressure it was St. Mary’s who made the breakthrough on 6 minutes when Lucy O’Rourke broke down the right and squared the ball to Lorena Di Stefano who took one touch before slotting the ball to the keepers right and into the bottom corner.

St. Mary’s went 2-0 up just a minute later when a snapshot from a corner was adjudged to have come off a Tullamore hand and St. Mary’s were awarded a penalty. Lucy O’Rourke stepped up to slot the ball home to the bottom right corner giving the keeper no chance.

Sacred Heart were awoken by this and launched attack after attack on the St. Mary’s goal. In the 12th minute a long range effort from the right edge of the box from Aoife M O’Connor flashed across goal and came back out off the right post before being cleared by Grace Sheil.

Sacred Heart came close again and were unfortunate to hit the opposite post just two minutes later when Lucy Ryan was played in after a quick pass from Nicole Merriman with Katie Power and Sianna Cawley coming to St. Mary’s rescue just managing to clear the rebound.

The third goal of the game came on 19 minutes when St. Marys again countered. Lucy O’Rourke played the ball inside from the right wing to Alannah Prizeman in midfield who split the Tullamore defence with a pass to Sarah McGovern.

McGovern turned quickly and played a first time pass to her sister Leah McGovern who’s touch carried her past the last defender and then struck an excellent shot past the onrushing keeper to the bottom left corner from a tight angle.

It was 4-0 on 22 minutes when Alannah Prizeman picked up the ball from Sarah Howell in midfield before taking on three defenders and shooting from the edge of the box, the blocked shot fell to Prizeman again and she squared it to Sarah McGovern to add her 2nd goal from close range.

Lorena Di Stefano then made it 5-0 to St. Marys just before the break running onto a deep ball from Alannah prizeman before sliding the ball home from the edge of the box. Indeed it could have been 6 only for Alannah to head a Lucy O’Rourke corner off the crossbar.

St. Marys started the second half the way they ended the first, putting pressure on the Tullamore back line. The eventual winners made it 6-0 in the 52nd minute when a corner from the right by Lucy O’Rourke to the back post was met with an unstoppable volley from Alannah Prizeman giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Tullamore got on the scoresheet in the 60th minute with a corner of their own but unfortunately for the Offaly side their opponents were out of sight.

St. Marys introduced Eimear Glancy and Clodagh Corry to help shore up the defence. Sophie Lawlor provided fresh legs in attack and instantly provided a threat racing clear before having her shot saved by the keeper.

St. Mary’s saw out the remaining minutes comfortably seeing them crowned Leinster U-17 A Cup winners for the first time, much to the delight of the large crowd of supporters. Captain Lucy Cahill accepted the cup from FAI delegate Maura Gaffney. James Langtons team now go on to meet the winners of Munster on April 7 in an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Captain Lucy Cahill receives the Leinster A Cup from FAI delegate Maura Gaffney

Teams

St. Marys Naas: Ciara Waldron, Grace Sheil, Katie Power, Sianna Cawley, Lucy Cahill (C), Sarah Howell, Lucy O’Rourke, Sarah McGovern, Leah McGovern, Alannah prizeman, Lorena Di Stefano.

Subs: Clodagh Corry, Eimear Glancy, Sophie Lawlor, Molly Fagan, Shona Sweeney, Aisling Glennon, Eimear Dempsey, Leanne Dignam.

Coach : James Langton

Sacred Heart Tullamore: Charlotte MacDonnell, Niamh Keyes, Holly Burns, Jane Murray, Ava Spolly, Megan Maxwell, Aoife M O’Connor, Molly Kelly, Nicole Merriman, Poppy Mejer, Lucy Ryan.

Subs: Clodagh Power, Clodagh Merriman, Metta Cleary, Taia Cleary, Emily MacDonnell.

Coach: Sean McFadden