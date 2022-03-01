Kildare GAA heroes invite YOU to Line Out for the Lilywhites Open Day

Mick Carolan, Daniel Flynn, Pa Connolly (seated), Brian Byrne, Ted Robinson (Barberstown Castle) at the photo-shoot for the Lining out for the Lilywhites, 100km Walk during Lent. Photo: Sean Brilly
You are invited to the "Line Out For The Lilywhites" open day this Saturday in Hawkfield at 12pm.
Line Out For The Lilywhites – OPEN DAY- Saturday 5th March at 12pm in Hawkfield.
Meet and Greet the Kildare Senior Football and Hurling Players.
Bring your jersey for autographs - snap some selfies with the players!
Collect your Kildare GAA 100km Walk Cap so you can wear it while out walking.
Come along and register for this event to raise funds for all our Kildare County Teams.
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, right, and selector Anthony Rainbow celebrate after their side's victory over Dublin at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge
