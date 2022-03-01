Kildare manager Glenn Ryan not getting carried away after Dublin win

Happy with the result but now necessary with the performance was Kildare manager's Glenn Ryan immediate response after his side defeated Dublin on Sunday with three points to spare.

“In many ways it was probably not about the performance (more the result) but if want to improve that is what we have too look at.”

On the performance the former county captain said he felt that “some of the basic skills (were missing), we lost our shape, things we like to do and how we feel we can play at our best and while that is understandable we probably need to get used to play our game regardless of who we are playing or who the opposition is but having said that I felt the players worked very hard to try and do what we are asking them to do, you can't fault them hugely for that.”

The manager that there was a fairly significant breeze but we did not use it as effectively as I would have liked to in the first half, some might say we did well to be four points up at half time and I would say, to a degree, we probably created more scoring chances in the second half but we have to continue to work and create and take more of those chances.”

Not for the first time Ryan was constantly reverting back to the way and the style that he and his management team want the team to play and as he says “if we can get the results playing the way we want to play it will be easier to make the odd tweak here and there.”

While more or less refusing to name check any individual player emphasising that it is a collective performance that wins game, he did admit that the full back line in particular did very well but that is what expected of them.

Asked about the change of goalkeeper on the day and if he encourages the keeper to come out the field at times he replied “Aaron knows well what he should be doing out on the field, I'm not going to be preaching to Aaron but we have two very good goalkeepers, both play out the field for their clubs, they are not picked to play out the field but really it is up to them to make the decision on the pitch what they think is the right one and if it is to come out the pitch and while some may have their heart in their mouths, I don't feel at any stage it was the wrong decision, I like to see them back themselves in any situation, whether it is to kick a pass or come out the pitch.”

On the support the manager was adamant that “it is important to give the supporters what they come here for and that is to see a team play to the best of their ability, wear their heart on their sleeve and when things don't go their way, not to feel sorry for themselves but try harder, if results follow that it is a bonus, I like to think we are are trying to give the people of Kildare what they deserve, they are football hungry people who love their football and they have shown that over the last couple of games.”