22 Feb 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

22 Feb 2022 11:22 AM

Lilies pay the price for spurned chances in Allianz Football League.

Extensive report, reaction and comment as Kildare lose out by a point to All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

We have to look for the positives: Glenn Ryan.

More than a decent display but same old result: Tommy Callaghan.

100km Walk to aid Kildare GAA.

Dubs coming to town for vital clash.

Kildare and Laois deadlocked in U20 League.

Vital game for hurlers as they head to Ballycran.

Heavy defeat for camogie side as Cork turn up the heat; manager Joe Quaid says 'we reverted to type in second half'.

All the local GAA fixtures as Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups get under way.

Boxing: I'm rolling the dice here again says Eric Donovan in extensive interview with Daragh Nolan prior to this Saturday's massive fight in Glasgow against Robeisy Ramirez.

Celebration time at Naas Lawn Tennis Club.

Picture Special as Athy Golf Captains drive into office.

Pitch & Putt clubs prepare for upcoming season.

Rugby: First for Naas in AIL as they get the better of Armagh.

Flat water Kayaking, Junior and 5k Series.

Greyhounds: Tinryland Boy back to his best.

Racing: Hidden Land scores in Dundalk for Andrew Kinirons.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

