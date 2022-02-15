Kildare manager Sean Finnegan delighted with strong start to league campaign

It was a dream start for Kildare and their new manager Sean Finnegan, pictured right, on Sunday. A tough task to start their Lidl National Football League Division 3B league campaign against last year's intermediate All-Ireland finalists Wexford in Hollymount. But after an exceptional display the Lilywhites were on the bus back home celebrating a resounding 3-11 to 0-8 victory.

Manager Finnegan said after the game: "The most important thing for me pre-match was the performance and the result will take care of itself. The best aspect of the game was the way we defended, it was top notch. To go down to Wexford against a good side and reduce them to no score from play until the 30th minute.

“There are always areas to improve, we defended superbly but we conceded a few sloppy free kicks late on. Scoring 3-11 is brilliant in anyone’s books but we honestly could have had more, there were plenty of misses in there too. But I think 3-9 of our total was from play so that is very pleasing.”

Finnegan has had an unstable start to life as Kildare boss, the former Westmeath manager's build up had been ham-

pered by Covid. He set his side out against a Wexford team that he had faced in last year's intermediate All-Ireland final with Westmeath, having only had eight sessions.

“I am delighted with the display, the girls have an idea of what style I want to implement and we played some really good football today” adding “it is very hard to say early on how this season will go but this was a great performance, Longford also got a good win and we have them to worry about next.”

“I faced Longford twice last year, they are a gritty team with a good set up and management. They got a good win today, I’ll watch their game back tonight and we’ll go from there," he said.