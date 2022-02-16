Kildare take on Cork in camogie league opener

Kildare Camogie manager Joe Quaid wants to see his side demonstrate “attitude and application” this weekend in their opening fixture of the Littewoods Ireland Camogie Division 2 against Cork.

Coaching preparations have been far from straightforward for the former All-Star winning goalkeeper.

“This will be our first game with the Celbridge girls back in the set-up. Coupled with Covid and 12 girls doing their Leaving Cert mocks at the moment, it hasn’t been ideal. But if every one of them can turn and say they gave their all, I’ll be happy” Quaid said.

“We haven't had much time but we have had great buy-in from the group and we don't know where exactly we are at right now but we’ll be competitive this weekend. I want a performance first and foremost but make no mistake we’ll be going out to win.

“Since I started we haven't had a full strength squad available, through Covid, injuries and we don't want to heap pressure on them, education comes first. But that is why a big panel is so crucial and why effort from every member is so important, especially this weekend.”

Quaid is a two time All-Ireland-winning manager, firstly with the Limerick U16 team and later with the Limerick Intermediate camogie team. It is his time with the latter group that he sees the similarities with his current Kildare project.

“I took this job for the vision, the long term project like I had with Limerick camogie and we know this rebuild will be on a three year basis. It might take time to get results, it may not, but we want to be making constant developments and progression,” he said.

“We will go to beat them but our preparations and our visions won't change, results won't change plans but we’ll always go out to perform to the best of our abilities.”

This is the new Kildare camogie manager’s second spell in Kildare management, having won a Christy Ring Cup with Kildare hurlers in 2018.

“I loved Kildare, I had some brilliant times there and made some great friends in my time there so that made the return an easy decision.”

This is Kildare's first game in Littlewood Division 2 when they will take on Cork while Derry are at home to Wexford.

Not surprisingly, as we go to press there is no venue for the Kildare game only that it is on on Saturday.

Meath are the fifth county that make up the five team Division 2. The two games placed to date ended with a win for Wexford over Cork (0-14 to 0-9) while Meath defeated Derry 3-8 to 3-5.

Kildare Camogie Panel 2022

Abigail Finnegan (St Laurence's);

Aine Costello (Naas);

Allie McGrath;

Ally Morga (Coill Dubh);

Aoife McDermott (Naas);

Aoife Stynes (Naas);

Emma Barry (Celbridge);

Chanice Corcoran (Celbridge);

Ella Copeland (Celbridge);

Grace Carragher (Celbridge);

Gillian Keegan (Celbridge);

Niamh Mortell (Celbridge);

Ciara Egan (Clane);

Dee Byrne (St Laurence's);

Ellen Morgan (Capt) Johnstownbridge);

Emma Kielty (Eire Og Corra Choill);

Grainne Noone (Celbridge);

Jessica Murphy (Rathcoffey);

Kaitlyn Miley (Kill);

Maria Doyle (Naas);

Michelle Convey (Cappagh);

Niamh Hegarty (Naas);

Nicole Malcolmson (Clane);

Roisin Roche (Naas);

Sara Carroll (Naas);

Shauna Mulligan (Rathcoffey);

Sinead O'Brien (Kill);

Sophie Browne (Naas);

Leah Sutton (Broadford);

Catherine Nealon (Cappagh);

Aine Harrington (Athy);

Holly Tyrell (Celbridge);

Kelly Perkins (Naas);

Sorcha Dolan (Rathcoffey);

Extended Panel

Eimear Stirling (Celbridge);

Maedbh O'Donovan (Celbridge);

Niamh Jenkins (Broadford).