11 Feb 2022

Victorious Naas hurlers and footballers to be guests of honour at Naas Racecourse tomorrow

Naas GAA fans at Croke Park for the All-Ireland IHC final. Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Feb 2022 3:48 PM

Naas GAA's remarkable season of success will be marked with a race named in honour of the club at Naas Racecourse this Saturday.

The Kildare club's victorious hurlers and footballers will also display their recently-won silverware at the track - and fans will be welcome to get autographs, and take photographs with the players and trophies.

Naas GAA were crowned All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling Club champions at Croke Park last Saturday, while the senior footballers took their first county championship in 31 years this season.

Racing gets underway at the Kildare track at 1.05pm on Saturday. The Congratulations To Naas GAA On An Incredible Year Hunters Chase goes to post at 4.30pm.

Live coverage of Ireland’s Six Nations crunch match with France (kick off at 4.45pm) will also be available on screens around the track, ensuring that those in attendance won’t miss a thing from Paris to Naas on a thrilling day of sport.

Local News

