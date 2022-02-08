Search

08 Feb 2022

Kildare boxing duo win gold in U18 nationals and selection for European Boxing Championships

Kildare boxing duo win U18 national titles and selection for European Boxing Championships

Georgia McGovern 48 kg Champion and Esther Lambe 52kg champion

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Feb 2022 5:01 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Newbridge's boxing duo Georgia McGovern and Esther Lambe have won U18 national titles and selection for European Boxing Championships, in the 48kg and 52kg divisions respectively. The boxers took home double gold in the National Under 18 Boxing Championships help in the National Stadium recently.

Both boxers are members of Setanta Boxing Academy, Newbridge. The competition brings together the best boxers from all over Ireland at youth level to compete not only for a National title but also for selection to represent Ireland at the European Youth Championships to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria during April. This is a remarkable achievement for both considering the pair are both 16 years old and can compete again next year for the same title.

Leinster Leader Sports Special as Naas are crowned All-Ireland Champions

Georgia and Esther will now join the National team in the High-Performance Unit as they prepare for their trip to Sofia to take on the best in Europe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media