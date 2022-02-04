Kerry star says Dublin could face relegation battle

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony claims the Dub’s could find themselves facing a relegation battle if they trip up in Tralee against the Kingdom this weekend.

Fresh off the back of their draw against Kildare, Kerry come up against Dessie Farrell’s boys in blue this Saturday.

His comments to Paddy Power News, come as he played down Kerry’s slip-up in Newbridge last weekend which ended in a draw against Kildare, adding that claims Kerry have lost their killer instinct have been grossly exaggerated. Despite Jack O'Connor's men letting a five-point lead slip and not registering a score for a period of 15 minutes late in the game.

"They seemed to be cruising away and then it came down to two things; they were trying to hold ball and finish off the game and they let Kildare back into it. Once Kildare got the bit between the teeth after two or three points they finished with the draw, and Kerry were probably happy enough to come away with a draw. Some people are overreacting as well. We’re talking about the first round of the league," O'Mahony said.

"I know there was a lot of talk about Jack going back to his old hunting ground, when you think about last year Kerry were walloping teams and learning nothing from it. I think Jack will learn a lot from that encounter. Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor will be back in the team now as well."

Dublin visit Tralee this Saturday, where they haven’t won there since 2013, the fixture will no doubt prove crucial for both sides. Escpecially for Dublin who visit Newbridge to face old rivals Kildare the following game.

"It’s a bit unusual that Dublin aren’t coming down as All Ireland champions this weekend and having lost to Armagh, there’s a lot of pressure on them as well. The worrying thing for Dublin is some of their main players aren’t back."

The Dubs will be without the likes of Conor O’Callaghan, Johnny Cooper, McCarthy, Fitzsimons and Paddy Small.

"It’s a 6-pointer game for both teams. The last thing we would want is for Dublin to come down here and turn us over. If they don’t beat Kerry and go on to face Mayo, who are a tough draw no matter who they play, Dublin could easily find themselves drawn into a relegation battle."