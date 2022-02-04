Kildare LGFA Intermediate team manager Sean Finnegan has announced his panel for upcoming season

Grace Clifford announced as Kildare Intermediate Captain
Kildare LGFA Intermediate team manager Sean Finnegan has announced his panel for the upcoming season.
Áine Caffrey - Maynooth
Aoife Rattigan - Cappagh
Ciara Wheeler - St.Laurences
Claire Nugent - Sallins
Claire Sullivan - Carbury
Corla Nallen - Leixlip
Dervla McGinn - Maynooth
Ellen Dowling - Suncroft
Fiona Troute - Athy
Gemma Harnett - Sarsfields
Gillian Wheeler - St.Laurences
Grace Clifford (c) - Eadestown
Haley McCormack - Sallins
Hazel McLoughlin - Eadestown
Laoise Lenehan - Kill
Lara Curran - Milltown
Lara Gilbert - Kildangan/Nurney
Lauren Burke - Naas
Lauren Murtagh - Milltown
Lia Reilly - Sallins
Mary Hulgraine - Moorefield
Mia Doherty - Leixlip
Mikaela Burke - Two Mile House
Molly Cassidy - Sarsfields
Neasa Dooley - Athy
Niamh Sinnott - Monasterevin
Orlaith Sullivan - Carbury
Rachel Cribbin - Balyna
Róisín Forde - Maynooth
Rowen O'Hara - Celbridge
Sarah Munnelly - Confey
Serena Dowdall - Carbury
Shauna Kendrick - Sarsfields
Sydney Sheridan - Kilcullen
