Kehoe Cup: Kildare name team

Paddy McKenna (Clane) in goals for Kildare against Carlow
The Kildare to take on Carlow on Sunday in the opening round of the Kehoe Cup, in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow, throw-in 4 pm, has been announded and is as follows:
Paddy McKenna; Tom Finnerty James Dolan Cathal Derivan; Micheal Hogan Mark Delaney Paul Dolan; Jack Travers Sean Christianseen; Conor Kielty Cian Bracken Andy Shanagher; Pat Leahy David Qualter Gerry Keegan.
Subs: Sean Bean Rossa Stapleton Eoin Kelliher Colman O'Donovan Cormac Byrne Jack Higggins Darragh Melville Enda O'Neill
Naas Simon Leacy holds off the challenges during the AIB Leinster Gaa Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
