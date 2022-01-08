Opportunity for new Kildare players in today's OBC

Paul Cribbin on the Kildare side that takes on Westmeath at St Conleth's Park this afternoon
Glenn Ryan and his management team have announced their side for this afternoon's O'Byrne Cup opening round against Westmeath, a game that throws-in at 1 pm.
The team sees a number of players making their senior county debut. The side named lines out as follows:
KILDARE v Westmeath: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Tom Harrington (Moorefield), Mick O'Grady (Celbridge), Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield); Tony Archbold (Celbridge), Shea Ryan (Sarsfields), Jack Sargent (Eadestown); Kevin O'Callaghan (Celbridge), Kevin Flynn (Celbridge); Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields), Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge), Padraig Tuohy (Eadestown); Paddy Woodgate (Raheens), Adam Steed (St Laurence's), Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague).
