Kildare GAA finances give huge boost to St Conleth's and Hawkfield

Kildare Co. Board have recorded an operational surplus of some €692,716 for the 11 month period ending October 2021, that figure does not cover either semi finals or finals of any of the recently completed club competitions.

Treasurer, Alan Dunney, who has overseen a massive turnaround in the county's fortunes since taking up the position of treasure is expected to set aside €250,000 for the St Conleth's Park Redevelopment Fund, held in Croke Park. That fund has now reached the healthy sum of €1million.

On top of that €1m, a further €700,000 has already been spent on tender documents, etc, etc, so a total of €1.7 million has been spent and/ or set-aside for the project which is hoped to get under way in 2022.

Mr Dunney is also expected to propose at the county's convention, this evening, the setting up of a similar account to go to funding improvements at Manguard Plus COE in Hawkfield and another €250,000 is to be lodged into that account which will go towards improvement for parking, etc — the Board having recently purchased the adjoining field to the right of the entrance.

The treasurer is in the very healthy position, having funded both accounts with half a million between them while taking in some €192,716 forward into the 2022 accounts.

The new Kildare GAA Gym has recently been completed at Hawkfield and is expected to come on stream in a matter of weeks.

All will be revealed at this week's Annual County Convention which takes place on Wednesday (December 8) but for the second year in a row it will be held, due to covid, on zoom.