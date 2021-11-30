Search

30 Nov 2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Naas hurlers advance with ease to Leinster Club semi final.

Maynooth game postponed due to covid scare but refixed for this weekend.

Fixtures for Leinster SFC, O'Byrne Cup and Kehoe Cup announced.

Kildare to open League campaign at home to Kerry.

Jack Barrett leads Leixlip U23 to title while Athgarvan are too strong for Abbey Rangers.

Big weekend on the Leinster Club front as we preview Naas, Maynooth, Kilcullen and Kilcock.

Eadestown Ladies capture Minor title as new county managers confirmed.

Rugby: Excellent win for Naas down in Thomond Park while Newbridge defeat Wexford away.

Racing: Dempseys on the mark at Fairyhouse Winter Festiva.

Greyhounds: Badminton Shu shines in final.

Golf: All the results from the Fairways along with picture special from Athy as the Ladies Cup, Trophy and medal winners presentation.

KDFL: Maynooth spot on against Naas AFC in Masters Division Cup final.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media