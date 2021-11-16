In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

SHC final: Naas put to the pin of their collars but dig it out.
Report, reaction, comment of the big game that saw Naas defeat Celbridge to make it three title in a row.
Thrilling minor decider sees Naas get better of Maynooth.
Let's not forget those who sowed the seeds (Tommy Callaghan);
Newtown Gaels' impressive display in Minor B decider.
Sallins hurlers take minor B title in win over Moorefield.
A look ahead to the Leinster Club action as three Kildare sides in action this weekend, plus all the club fixtures for the week.
Milltown GAA underage hurling tournament a great success.
Moorefield and Manguard Plus launch new gear.
Rugby: Newbridge get better of Portlaoise in the Leinster League.
Golf: results from the fairways.
Pitch and Putt: Profile of top P&P player Frank Ryan, from Athgarvan Club.
Racing: Our weekly Kildare Racing News round-up.
Greyhounds: Newbridge's Night of Remembrance.
KDFL soccer: Clonmullion cliam senior League title in style; Coill Dubh impress against Straffan in Premier League semi final; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
All that and much more in this weeik's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.