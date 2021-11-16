Search

16/11/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

SHC final: Naas put to the pin of their collars but dig it out.

Report, reaction, comment of the big game that saw Naas defeat Celbridge to make it three title in a row.

Thrilling minor decider sees Naas get better of Maynooth.

Let's not forget those who sowed the seeds (Tommy Callaghan);

Newtown Gaels' impressive display in Minor B decider.

Sallins hurlers take minor B title in win over Moorefield.

A look ahead to the Leinster Club action as three Kildare sides in action this weekend, plus all the club fixtures for the week.

Milltown GAA underage hurling tournament a great success.

Moorefield and Manguard Plus launch new gear.

Rugby: Newbridge get better of Portlaoise in the Leinster League.

Golf: results from the fairways.

Pitch and Putt: Profile of top P&P player Frank Ryan, from Athgarvan Club.

Racing: Our weekly Kildare Racing News round-up.

Greyhounds: Newbridge's Night of Remembrance.

KDFL soccer: Clonmullion cliam senior League title in style; Coill Dubh impress against Straffan in Premier League semi final; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this weeik's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

