19/10/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Naas GAA under a shadow as biggest day in 30 years approaches.

Ballymore Eustace and Kilcock advance to IFC decider.

Kilcullen to take on Rathcoffey in Junior final.

Ardclough get better of Coill Dubh in SHC quarter final.

Motorsport: Three years on Naas' James Roe star continues to rise.

Ladies championship finals with wins for Kilcock, Sallins, Raheens and Cappagh while Leixlip and Eadestown set up clash in senior decider.

No hiding place as SFC reaches crucial semi final stage, we preview a massive weekend of championship football.

Rugby: Naas no match for league leaders Highfield as Cill Dara defeat Tullow in Leinster League.

Golf: Paul O'Hanlon tops at Mid-Am Championship.

All the results from the Fairways.

Pitch and Putt: Fantastic fare at Ryston Scratch Cup.

The Harty's strike at Punchestown.

Weekly report from Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

Soccer: Dominant Coill Dubh hit Moone for eight.

U12 league success for Naas girls.

Many clubs benefit from jersey presentations from garda authorities.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

