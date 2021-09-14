Search

14/09/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Search under way for new Kildare manager.

Selection process for new boss a positive move (Tommy Callaghan);

Match day procedures leave a lot to be desired.

SFC: Clogherinkoe hold Moorefield as Johnstownbridge shock champions Athy.

IFC: Wins for Kilcock, Sallins and Nurney.

SHC: Big win for Naas; Celbridge defeat Confey; Éire Óg Corrachoill defeat Leixlip while Coill Dubh are too strong for Clane; all the hurling reports from the big games.

A look ahead to a big weekend of Kildare action on the senior and intermediate championship front.

Picture Specials as Raheens GAA take to the Fairways; Athy Lady Captain's Prize; Naas Captain's Prize.

Pitch and Putt: all the results from a very successful Charity Scramble.

Naas: results from the fairways; Naas pipped in Fred Daly final; 

Weekly round-up with all the Kildare racing News.

KDFL Match of the Day from So Fresh Women's Division; Karina Donnelly Senior Cup plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date KDFL Tables.

All that and much in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

