In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Search under way for new Kildare manager.
Selection process for new boss a positive move (Tommy Callaghan);
Match day procedures leave a lot to be desired.
SFC: Clogherinkoe hold Moorefield as Johnstownbridge shock champions Athy.
IFC: Wins for Kilcock, Sallins and Nurney.
SHC: Big win for Naas; Celbridge defeat Confey; Éire Óg Corrachoill defeat Leixlip while Coill Dubh are too strong for Clane; all the hurling reports from the big games.
A look ahead to a big weekend of Kildare action on the senior and intermediate championship front.
Picture Specials as Raheens GAA take to the Fairways; Athy Lady Captain's Prize; Naas Captain's Prize.
Pitch and Putt: all the results from a very successful Charity Scramble.
Naas: results from the fairways; Naas pipped in Fred Daly final;
Weekly round-up with all the Kildare racing News.
KDFL Match of the Day from So Fresh Women's Division; Karina Donnelly Senior Cup plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date KDFL Tables.
All that and much in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
