17/08/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Massive week of sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Ladies lose out to Wesmeath for a place in the All-Ireland final, while U14s capture Leinster title with ease.

After a massive weekend of action on the club scene, we carry reports from all sixteen Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC and The Auld Shebeen Athy IFC with picture coverage while looking ahead to the weekend's group games.

Cúl Camp Picture Special as we visit Monasterevan GAA and Naas from the Annual Kellogg's events.

Golf: Picture special from Athy Lady Captain's Prize along with all the results from the Fairways.

Pitch and Putt: lots of talent on view at the Kildare Juvenile Strokeplay Championship held at Ryston, along with pictures of the various winners.

Win sees Kildare camogie retain their intermediate status.

Kildare Racing News from another busy week on the various tracks.

Another big night at the Newbridge Dog Track, extensive report of all the proceedings.

Athletics: brilliant win for Kildare County Women's team in the Premier Division of the National League in Tullamore.

On the soccer front, KDFL results, reports, up-to-date tables and fixtures with feature game between Coill Dubh AFC and Kilcock Celtic in the Ace Sports Awards masters Division; along with our weekly KSFL Senior Divison Focus.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

