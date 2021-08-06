Kildare GAA: Club Football and Hurling results to date

2021 Manguard Plus Minor Football League Div 1A: Athy 3-13 Sarsfields 2-13.
2021 Manguard Plus Minor Football League Div 2: Balyna 4-14 Moorefield 1-10;
2021 Manguard Plus Minor Football League Div 4: Eadestown 2-14 O'Tooles 0-8; Kilcullen 2-10 St. Laurence's 1-7.
2021 Manguard Plus Minor Football League Div 5: Confey 4-12 Abbey Rangers 3-8.
2021 Manguard Plus Minor Football League Div 6: Miltown 2-18 Cappagh 1-8; Castlemitchell 6-18 Athgarvan 2-5.
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship Final: Celbridge 2-7 Maynooth 0-10.
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football B Championship Semi Final: Sallins 1-14 Raheens 0-13.
2021 Manguard Plus Minor Football League Div 3: Newtown Gaels 2-13 Carbury 0-10.
Tom Cross JFC Group B: Cappagh 1-18 Ardclough 0-7.
Tom Cross JFC Group A: Ballykelly 1-21 Rheban 0-1.
UPMC SHC Preliminary Round: Celbridge 5-16 Coill Dubh 0-15.
More News
Pictured above: Edel Heffernan, son Ethan & Joe Foley of Ballyhane Stud. Photo credit INPHO photography)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.