27/07/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Tommy Callaghan

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

No pressure on Kildare insists Jack O'Connor.

Newbridge man boxing judge at Tokyo Olympics.

Extensive preview of Sunday's Leinster Senior Football Championship; interviews with Jack O'Connor, Tom Cribbin, Eoin O'Neill along with a look at the Kildare panel, management and entire backroom.

Sure we'll go along for the day out ... you never know who we might meet (Tommy Callaghan);

On the club scene: Raheens book a place in the Leinster Leader Cup final and a meeting with Sarsfields this Saturday.

Drams as Sarsfields hit late, late goal to capture Junior Hurling title.

Maynooth take the Intermediate crown defeating Naas.

A look ahead to a big club day on Saturday with the 2020 Senior Hurling Championship final and the 2021 Leader Cup final.

In the SHC, Leixlip retain status while Coill Dubh must try one more time.

On the camogie front, no joy for Kildare at intermediate or junior level.

All the results from the Fairways and a round-up from the Pitch and Putt scene.

Three teens from Naas gym to represent Ireland at MMA world championships.

Mise Le Meas wins for Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen, weekly review of the racing scene in Kildare.

KDFL: Newbridge United in control against Athy; Suncroft make it four from four; plus weekly Senior Division Focus; results of the week; up-to-date tables.

All that in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

Kildare minors fail to sparkle as Dublin advance to the decider.

