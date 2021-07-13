In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After a fabulous week of action we carry all the big reports, reaction and comment as Kildare U20 hurlers shock Wexford to advance and now play Offaly; the minors book a quarter final spot after defeating Laois and will have Wexford as opposition in the quarter final while the minor footballers advance after a facile win over Carlow and will now face Dublin.

Despite putting on an impressive display against Division 1 side, Westmeath, Kildare lost out by a point to Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup and now take on Meath in a relegation final this weekend.

Kildare Ladies bounced back after their League final defeat to Roscommon in the opening round of the TG4 Ladies Intermediate Football Championship; full report and reaction, as they now prepare to take on Laois this weekend.

We look forward to Sunday's Leinster SFC semi final where Jack O'Connor takes his charges back to Croke Park and a meeting with Westmeath.

On the club scene Caragh defeat Robertstown to capture the Kildare JFC (2020) title in fine style.

The EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 moves into Phase 2, we carry reports of the games along with fixtures for this weekend.

The KDFL continue a full programme of fixtures; we highlight two games while also giving a round-up of the Senior Division, along with all the results of the weekend, forthcoming fixtures and up-to-date League tables.

Athleltics: Talent Spotlight focus on a young Kildare AC member.

St Farnan's student captains Ireland U16 girls against England.

Golf: Picture special from the 2020 Captain's Prize at Naas Golf club, along with all the results from the Fairways.

A look back at the Kildare Racing News of the week, along with the upcoming fixtures.

Usual extensive report from Thursday's Dog meet at Newbridge Stadium.

