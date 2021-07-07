Kildare GAA: SFL results as League moves into Phase 2

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 1 Round 5
Celbridge 1-15 Confey 1-6
Round Towers 0-9 Carbury 0-6
Johnstownbridge 0-6 Raheens 0-13
Sarsfields 1-10 Naas 4-9
Moorefield 0-11 Athy 1-14
St. Laurence's 0-7 Castledermot 0-11.
Phase 1 of the SFL ended with last night's games and Phase 2 now kicks-in this Saturday.
Teams carry their points forward into Phase 2 but only the points they have gained from a fellow team in the top section.
As it stands now the teams in order, with points:
Raheens 4 points
Sarsfields 3 points
Athy 2 points
Carbury 2 point
Moorefield 1 point
Celbridge 0 points.
Weekend fixtures, Saturday July 10, 7 pm
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 1 Top Section
Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Moorefield 19:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Athy, Athy V Carbury 19:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Sarsfields, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:00, Referee: TBC
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 1 Bottom Section
Venue: Johnstownbridge, Johnstownbridge V Castledermot 19:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Naas, Naas V Confey 19:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Round Towers, Round Towers V St. Laurence’s 19:00, Referee: TBC
