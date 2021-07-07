Kildare GAA: SFL results as League moves into Phase 2

Weekend Division 1 fixtures

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 1 Round 5

Celbridge 1-15 Confey 1-6

Round Towers 0-9  Carbury 0-6

Johnstownbridge 0-6  Raheens 0-13

Sarsfields 1-10  Naas 4-9

Moorefield 0-11  Athy 1-14

St. Laurence's 0-7  Castledermot 0-11.

Phase 1 of the SFL ended with last night's games and Phase 2 now kicks-in this Saturday.

Teams carry their points forward into Phase 2 but only the points they have gained from a fellow team in the top section.

As it stands now the teams in order, with points:

Raheens 4 points

Sarsfields 3 points

Athy 2 points

Carbury 2 point

Moorefield 1 point

Celbridge 0 points.

Weekend fixtures, Saturday July 10, 7 pm

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 1 Top Section

Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Moorefield 19:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Athy, Athy V Carbury 19:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Sarsfields, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:00, Referee: TBC

2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 1 Bottom Section

Venue: Johnstownbridge, Johnstownbridge V Castledermot 19:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Naas, Naas V Confey 19:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Round Towers, Round Towers V St. Laurence’s 19:00, Referee: TBC

