Kildare v Offaly: late throw-in at Portlaoise

Kevin Feely, Kildare
Following Offaly's win, after extra time on Sunday against Louth, Kildare and Offaly now meet in the Leinster SFC quarter final on Sunday, July 4.
The game, at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, is timed to throw-in at 4.30.
