In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

We look ahead as Kildare open their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign against Carlow on Saturday.
Extensive interview with Paddy McKenna as the Kildare keeper tells us Kildare hurling is presently in a great place.
Rouond 2 of the SFL was played last weekend, match reports from the big games and fixtures for the coming week.
Athletics: Some top class performances in Junior, U20 and U23 championships plus a look ahead to the national seniors.
All the results from the Fairways.
Picture Special: Royal Curragh Captains' drive-in.
Racing: A look back on another great week of racing in Kildare.
Dogs: Extensive report of all the action from the Newbridge Track.
KDFL: Upcoming fixtures as the local soccer is about to recommence, plus a preview of the opening weekend
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.