In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

We look ahead as Kildare open their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign against Carlow on Saturday.

Extensive interview with Paddy McKenna as the Kildare keeper tells us Kildare hurling is presently in a great place.

Rouond 2 of the SFL was played last weekend, match reports from the big games and fixtures for the coming week.

Athletics: Some top class performances in Junior, U20 and U23 championships plus a look ahead to the national seniors.

All the results from the Fairways.

Picture Special: Royal Curragh Captains' drive-in.

Racing: A look back on another great week of racing in Kildare.

Dogs: Extensive report of all the action from the Newbridge Track.

KDFL: Upcoming fixtures as the local soccer is about to recommence, plus a preview of the opening weekend

