Kildare Ladies manager names his weekend team

Kildare Ladies manager Daniel Moynihan has named his starting team for Sundays Lidl Ladies Division 3 game v Longford. The game throws in at 2 pm in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

KILDARE LADIES: Brooke Dunne (Sarsfields); Claire Sullivan (Carbury) Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney), Mia Donerty (Leixlip); Lauren Murtagh (Milltown), Laoise Lenehan (Kill), Hazel McLoughlin (Eadestown); Siobhan O'Sullivan (Eadestown), Grainne kenneally (Eadestown); Orlaigh Sullivan (Carbury), Laura Curran (Milltown), Grace Clifford (Eadestown); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft), Neasa Dooley (Castledermot), Roisín Byrne (Sarsfields).