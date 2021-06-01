In this week's action packed Leinster Leader Sport

Following Kildare's win over Laois on Sunday, they now take on Meath with promotion to Division 1 on the line.

A full and extensive report of The Lilies comfortable win over Laois with reaction, stats and comment on the big game.

Anyone for the last of the chocs (Tommy Callaghan)

Kildare ladies dig deep to keep their league hopes alive.

Camogie: a two point win over Westmeath not enough for Kildare to advance; report and reaction.

Athletics: Kildare athletes excel at Belfast meet.

Calverstown Cricket looking forward to a busy season.

Golf: results from the fairways.

Racing: Historic win for joint trainers Eddie and Patrick Harty as we take our weekly look at all the Kildare Racing News.

Greyhounds: Weekly extensive report from the Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

Soccer: As the KDFL prepare to resume action on the playing pitches in a few weeks time we look at the history of some of their clubs, starting this week with Naas United FC and Kilcock Celtic.

