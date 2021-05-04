In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Returning hurlers boost for Kildare as Allianz Hurling League approaches.

On the club scene: Unfinished 2020 championships to be completed as promised.

Rugby: Extensive insight into the work carried by the North Midlands Area Branch of the Leinster IRFU, that icovers Naas RFC, Athy RFC, Newbridge RFC, Clane RFC, Clondalkin RFC, Cill Dara RFC, Portrlaoise RFC, North Kildare RFC and how it promotes rugby in the area.

Racing: Mullins dominates Punchestown but Kildare trainers keep the flag flying; picture special.

Dogs: Impressive return by Yonder She Goes at Newbridge's weekly meeting.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.