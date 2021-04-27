In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Eight page Punchestown Special with news, views, interviews, a look back and a look forward to the biggest Festival of the year.
Tough time but not all doom and gloom at Punchestown says Conor O'Neill, CEO;
Who would have thought it back in 2019 (Tommy Callaghan);
No passing Rachael and Honeysuckle;
A trip around the environs of Punchestown (Liam Kenny);
Down to the sire but Paul fancied over Rachael, to take jockey's title;
Festival Slice and a 50 per cent 2022 ticket reduction offer;
Davy Russell ruled; Paul Hennessy can't wait;
A look back to all the Racing News in Kildare during the week.
Dogs: Shane's Mill Lane is the Lady.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
GAA: Lilies must wait for quarter final opponents in Leinster;
Plus all provincial draw; football and hurling League fixtures.
'Open' opportunity missed by Croke Park.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on