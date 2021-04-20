In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

It's all systems go on the GAA front as inter-county players return to training to begin preparation for upcoming Allianz Football Leagues and the Leinster Football Championship.

The Big Interview: Raheens man, Mick Monahan, top referee who took charge of all the top games in an eight year period, including the 2005 All-Ireland final, in conversation with Tommy Callaghan.

Ladies GAA: Mary Hulgraine, anxiously awaiting positive news as the season steps up a gear.

Racing: weekly focus on Kildare Racing as Jimmy Coogan keep the local flag flying at the Curragh.

Greyhounds: Lilys Honey strikes for Tony Martin of Rathangan; extensive report from the Newbridge Dog Trace.

All in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.