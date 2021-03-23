In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Katelynn Phelan knocks up her fifth professional boxing win

Lilies tops in Cheltenham as Nurney jockey and Monasterevin trainer combine for 33/1 winner.

The Big Interview: Former Kildare Chairman, PRO and football star Syl Merrins talks all things GAA.

Racing: The flat season gets under and Willie McCreery and Johnny Murtagh get off to flying starts.

Cheltenham Festival like no other.

Dogs: Brownstown Tango & Newbridge Track Supporters Club remains wide open.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.