Cheltenham: Minella Indo wins Gold Cup for de Bromhead

Rachael Blackmore crowned top jockey of the Festival

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

Put The Kettle On shock winner of Queen Mother

Henry de Bromhead trainer winner

1.20: JCB triumph Hurdle

1 Quillixios, Rachael Blackmore/ Henry De Bromhead 2/1

2 Adagio

3 Haut En Coulteurs

1.55 McCoy Contractors County Hurdle

1 Belfast Banter Kevin Sexton/ Peter Fahey 33/1

2 Petit Mouchoir 22/1

3 Milkwood 28/1

2.30 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

1 Vanilliers Mark Walsh/ Gavin Cromwell 14/1

2 Oscar Elites 40/1

3 Streets Of Doyen 10/1

3.05: WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup

1 Minella Indo Jack Kennedy/ Henry de Bromhead 9/1

2 A Plus Tard 100/3

3 Al Boum Photo 9/4

3.40 St James' Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase

1 Porlock Bay Lorcan Williams/ W Biddick 16/1

2 Billaway

3 Stalker Wallace 9/1

4.15 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

1 Colreevy Paul Townend/ Willie Mullins 9/4

2 Elimay 6/5

3 Shattered Love 6/1

4.50 Martin Pipe Conditonal Jockeys Handicap Hurdle