Cheltenham: Minella Indo wins Gold Cup for de Bromhead
Rachael Blackmore crowned top jockey of the Festival
Henry de Bromhead trainer winner
1.20: JCB triumph Hurdle
1 Quillixios, Rachael Blackmore/ Henry De Bromhead 2/1
2 Adagio
3 Haut En Coulteurs
1.55 McCoy Contractors County Hurdle
1 Belfast Banter Kevin Sexton/ Peter Fahey 33/1
2 Petit Mouchoir 22/1
3 Milkwood 28/1
2.30 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
1 Vanilliers Mark Walsh/ Gavin Cromwell 14/1
2 Oscar Elites 40/1
3 Streets Of Doyen 10/1
3.05: WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup
1 Minella Indo Jack Kennedy/ Henry de Bromhead 9/1
2 A Plus Tard 100/3
3 Al Boum Photo 9/4
3.40 St James' Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase
1 Porlock Bay Lorcan Williams/ W Biddick 16/1
2 Billaway
3 Stalker Wallace 9/1
4.15 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase
1 Colreevy Paul Townend/ Willie Mullins 9/4
2 Elimay 6/5
3 Shattered Love 6/1
4.50 Martin Pipe Conditonal Jockeys Handicap Hurdle
1
2
3
