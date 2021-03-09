In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

John Fitzsimons out of luck in Poland but future looking bright.

Motorsport: Massive sponsorship boost (with big Naas connection) for James Roe Jnr as he moves into Indy Pro 2000 series;

GAA Congress: Movement in graves detected, not seen since the removal of the ban (Tommy Callaghan);

Racing: Jockey Davy Russell recalls "A week I'll never forget"; plus all the Kildare Racing News;

Extensive reports on two greyhound meetings at Newbridge;

SPAR, FAI football themed school lessons.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.