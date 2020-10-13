In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare manager, Jack O'Connor, on the resumption of the Alliance Football League, the upcoming championship, his revised panel, and much more.

33 weeks on and the action resumes, but in an entirely different setting.

Few new additions to Kildare's revised panel, fixtures and Division 2 table.

Cavan results epitomises topsy turvey league form.

Golf: all the results from the Fairways plus Picture Special from Royal Curragh Ladies Captain's Prize and the President's Prize at Castlewarden of Kildare Men's Senior Alliance.

Soccer: Kill Celtic welcome Shamrock Rovers manager with the FAI Cup.

Boxing: Big opportunity for Katelynn Phelan.

Rugby: Lots of positives for Naas, despite heavy defeat.

Equestrian: Former army rider, from Rathangan Stud, takes Grand Prix title.

Badminton: Kilcullen Community Council come to the aid of Leinster.