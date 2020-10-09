Kildare GAA cancel all remaining club league games

Kildare GAA PRO Christine Murray, on behalf of the Board, has issued the following statement re remaining league and championship club games, football and hurling.

"Following further recent measures announced by the Government and the GAA, I wish to advise that Kildare GAA’s Management Committee has approved the CCC’s recommendation to null and void all 2020 Adult Football and Hurling Leagues along with Pre-Season Cup Competitions. (This also includes all Minor Football and Hurling Leagues).

The CCC will however endeavour to complete the following :

1. Adult Championships: All efforts will be made, where possible and permitted, to complete all Adult Championships for 2020. Dates and times to be confirmed by the CCC.

2. Minor Championships: The CCC will work within the appropriate guidelines in relation to Minor Championships and will revert as soon as further information is available.



3. U21 Championships: If feasible, and within Government and GAA Regulations, the CCC will look at the possibility to run and complete Under 21 Championships in both Hurling and Football."



