Kildare GAA: Athy and Moorefield book final spots

Athy caused a major shock this afternoon with a fully deserved three point win over county champions Sarsfields in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi finals at St Conleth's Park this afternoon, while Moorefield, booked a final place when disposing of a strong Celbridge challenge.

Moorefield, without influential midfielder, Aaron Masterson, dug deep and showed grit and determination, before coming from a point down to score the final three points of the game.

Meanwhile Sarsfields went out with a bit of a whimper, as Athy, playing some delightful football with pace and purpose, with a Niall Kelly second half goal setting up the victory.

The final is set for next Saturday at 4.30, preceded by the IFC decider at 2 pm.

RESULTS:

Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final:

Moorefield 0-14 Celbridge 1-9;

Athy 1-10 Sarsfields 0-10.

Joe Mallon Motors SFC Relegation semi final:

Confey 2-11 Monasterevan 0-6.