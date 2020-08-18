In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Waiting and hoping: Sport awaits developments on the Lockdown.
Boxing: Eric Donovan, down, but far from out, after one mighty effort.
The Big Interview: John Courtney, top army man, top sports man, much much more ... in conversation with Tommy Callaghan.
This could be a make-or-break week for club football (Tommy Callaghan).
Planning ahead: Kildare GAA's draft fixture plan for the next few weeks.
Moorefield GAA: picture special from Annual Camp.
Golf: All the results from the busy fairways; picture special from Naas Ladies Day; Castlewarden Ladies Captain's Prize.
Racing: Local trainers shine throughout the week.
Dogs: Pagestown Jack keeps smile on Tim's face.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now
