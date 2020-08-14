Kildare GAA: Revised championship fixture released

Kildare GAA have released revised draft fixtures for week beginning Monday August 24, all, of course, will depend on the lifting of the government lockdown restrictions in the county, due to happen on Sunday August 23, 2020.

The revised dates for the Adult Championship Finals are as follows:

FINALS:

Senior Football Championship Final - October 4

Intermediate Football Championship Final - October 3

Junior Football Championship Final-November 1

Senior Hurling Championship Final - October 11th.

Intermediate Hurling Championship Final - October 10th

Junior Hurling Championship Final - October 10th.

The full list of fixtures are:

MONDAY AUGUST 24

2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence’s V Maynooth 19:30, Referee: Brendan Cawley

2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship

Venue: Celbridge, Leixlip V Naas 19:30, Referee: Raymond Kelly

Venue: Manguard Plus Kildare GAA COE Hawkfield Pitch 1, Coill Dubh V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Ballyteague, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan 19.30, Referee: Alan Archbold

TUESDAY AUGUST 25

2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Confey GAA V Clane 19:30, Referee: Conor Daly

Venue: Naas, Ardclough V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: Alan Lagrue

2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Venue: Sallins, Wolfe Tones V Naas 19:00, Referee: Conor Daly.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26

2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Broadford 19:00, Referee: Eamonn Kelly

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Clane V Kilcullen 19:00, Referee: Billy O Connell

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Celbridge V St. Laurence's 20:15, Referee: Anthony Herbert

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football B Championship

Venue: Robertstown, Newtown Gaels V Balyna 19:00, Referee: Colin Kearney

Venue: Oliver Plunkett's, Oliver Plunkett's V Leixlip 19:00, Referee: Eamonn Kelly

Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Aylmer Gaels 19:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond

Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Kilcock 19:00, Referee: P.J. Cummins

Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Carbury 19:00, Referee: Niall Colgan



THURSDAY AUGUST 27

2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Leixlip, St.Columbas V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: John Mc Loughlin

Venue: Kilcock, Kilcock V Coill Dubh 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux

Venue: Naas, Naas V Moorefield 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly

2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Clane 19:00, Referee: Killian Jones

Venue: Sarsfields GAA Club, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: David Coady

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sarsfields V Naas 19:00, Referee: Henry Barrett

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Maynooth V Athy 20:15, Referee: Paddy Mc Dermott

FRIDAY AUGUST 28

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Raheens V Carbury 19:30, Referee: TBC

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Ballykelly, Allenwood V Nurney 19:30, Referee: TBC

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Ballyteague, Leixlip V Rathangan 19:30, Referee: TBC

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Clogherinkoe V St Kevin's 19:30, Referee: TBC 2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Raheens, Athgarvan V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: TBC

Venue: Celbridge, Caragh V Rathcoffey 19:30, Referee: TBC

2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Kilcullen, Grangenolvin V Robertstown 19:30, Referee: TBC.



SATURDAY AUGUST 29

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Clane V Athy 18:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Eadestown 15:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Clane, Naas V Confey GAA 13:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Clane, Celbridge V Round Towers GAA 16:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Suncroft GFC V Ballyteague 12:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Kilcullen V Straffan 15:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Sallins V Two Mile House 18:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Kilcock V Ellistown 12:00, Referee: TBC

SUNDAY AUGUST 30

2020 Haven Hire Minor Hurling League Div 1

Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Maynooth 12:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Naas 12:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Haven Hire Minor Hurling League Div 2

Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Moorefield 12:00, Referee: TBC

Venue: Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh V St Michael’s 12:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Monasterevan 18:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Maynooth 15:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's GAA V Johnstownbridge 12:00, Referee: TBC

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballymore Eustace V Milltown 18:00, Referee: TBC

2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Cappagh V Rheban 12:00, Referee: TBC

2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballykelly V Castlemitchell 15:00, Referee: TBC

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 1

2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Kilcock 19:15, Referee: TBC

2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Venue: Conneff Park, Clane V Wolfe Tones 19:15, Referee: TBC

Venue: Ros Glas, Ros Glas V Sarsfields 19:15, Referee: TBC

2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship

Venue: Naas, Celbridge V Coill Dubh 19:30, Referee: TBC

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: TBC



WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2

2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship

Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V St. Columba 19:15, Referee: TBC

Venue: Ardclough, Ardclough V St. Laurence's 19:15, Referee: TBC

Venue: Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh V Naas 19:15, Referee: TBC

2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship

Venue: Celbridge, Naas V Confey 19:30, Referee: TBC

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V Leixlip 19:30, Referee: TBC

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football C Championship

Venue: Rathcoffey, St Edwards V Round Towers GAA 19:00, Referee: Michael Malone

Venue: Naas, Naas V O'Tooles 19:00, Referee: Owen Murphy

Venue: Monasterevan, Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Suncroft GFC 19:00, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern

Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V Eadestown 19:00, Referee: John Knight

2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship

Venue: St Kevin's, St Kevin's V Milltown 19:00, Referee: Jack O Connell

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Confey GAA 19:00, Referee: John Mc Loughlin

Venue: Athgarvan GAA Pitch, Athgarvan V St Vincent’s 19:00, Referee: David Coady

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Ellistown V Abbey Rangers 19:00, Referee: Michael Meehan.



THURSDAY SEPTLEMBER 3

2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Venue: Naas, Naas V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:15, Referee: TBC

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Maynooth 19:15, Referee: TBC