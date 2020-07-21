In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As live sport returns we carry reports of the Kildare senior football League games, which got off to a successful start, with reports of all Division 1 games, plus full results and fixtures for Round 2 this coming weekend.

Injury worries for two of Kildare big names, we report.

Heartbreak for Naas CBS as they come up just short in their quest for a third Leinster 'A' Schools title.

Former Kildare star, and now top racehorse trainer, Willie McCreery features in this week's The Big Interview.

With golf back up and swinging, we carry the results from the fairways plus picture coverage of Athy Captain's Prize and Newbridge Golf Club captains' drive-in.

Racing continues where trainer Ken Condon recorded a great weekend double at the Curragh.

Dogs: Newbridge Greyhound racing has returned to its weekly slot; we carry full and detailed report.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.