In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

County managers praised as players to concentrate on club activities.

The Big Interview: From Pitch and Putt in Saggart, to Pro at Royal Curragh, Gerry Burke in conversation;

Basketball: Former Naas CBS basketball making waves in Long Island, New York.

As golf returns, we carry the first results in over three months, along with Sports Notes as clubs began to get back up and running once again;

Co. Board Gathering: No club v county issues insists Co. Chairman; St Conleth's development on hold but progress expected.

Championship: Groups named for club hurling and football championships;

Archive: A look back to 2005 as Sarsfields make no mistake at second time asking;

'Slicker' Sarsfields do the business (Tommy Callaghan);

Racing: Kildare trainers enjoy a great week on Flat and National Hunt; O'Brien's enjoy a Classic weekend;

Questions and Answers with top trainer Denis Cullen.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader