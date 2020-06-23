In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare's Dream team, 1995-2020 revealed.

League action set to resume within weeks.

Naas CBS Leinster PP Schools final refixed.

The Big Interview: Legendary commentator Dessie Scahill in conversation;

Motorsport: Naas' James Roe makes bid for FR Championship in the US;

Archive: Kilcock's nightmare as Towers show their teeth in 2003 SFC final.

Towers smooth over the cracks and put on a stunning final display (Tommy Callaghan);

Racing: Johnny Murtagh's bright start to the resumed season continues.

Questions and Answers: Danny Mullins in the hot seat;

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.